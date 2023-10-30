Vikings' QB Kirk Cousins has torn Achilles

The Minnesota Vikings made official Monday what was feared immediately after a 24-10 win over the Packers at Lambeau Field: Kirk Cousins suffered a torn Achilles.

Cousins went down with about 10 minutes to play in regulation with a non-contact injury, trying to scramble on a 3rd-and-19 play. His right Achilles pops before he is tackled to the ground. He was unable to put any weight on his right leg coming off the field, and after a brief stint in the medical tent, was taken off the field on a cart.

Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings passes the ball in the game against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter at Soldier Field on October 15, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. ((Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images))

An MRI taken Monday confirmed Cousins tore his Achilles, and is out for the season. Team officials said a timeline and details of his surgery will be determined this week.

He had thrown for 274 yards and two touchdowns before leaving the game. For the season, he was second in the NFL with 2,313 passing yards and tied for the NFL lead with 18 touchdowns.

Cousins has previously never missed a game in his NFL career due to injury. The only game he's missed with the Vikings was in 2021, when he was on the COVID-19 list.

The timing for Cousins' injury couldn't be worse, with the Vikings on a three-game win streak and back to .500 at 4-4 after an 0-3 start. The Vikings are also 2-0 in the NFC North Division, with Cousins playing some of the best football of his career, arguably at an MVP level.

With Nick Mullens on injured reserve, rookie and fifth-round pick Jaren Hall is now the quarterback. That’s unless the Vikings make a trade before the Tuesday afternoon deadline, or sign a free agent.