How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles on FOX 9 on Thursday, Sept. 14

The Minnesota Vikings play the Philadelphia Eagles for Thursday Night Football on Sept. 14 — a game you can watch on FOX 9.

The Vikings travel to Philly on Thursday, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. Before the game, FOX 9 has you covered with Vikings Gameday Live from 6-7 p.m. on FOX 9, and streaming on your smart TV via the free FOX LOCAL app, on FOX9.com, your phone app and in the player above.

Then, after the game, tune into the Vikings Postgame Special at 10 p.m. and listen and watch FOX 9's new Vikings Now podcast wherever you get your podcasts, as well as streaming on-demand on FOX LOCAL, FOX9.com and YouTube.

The Vikings are coming off a 20-17 Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at U.S. Bank Stadium after committing three first-half turnovers and a Jay Ward costly penalty that led to a Tampa Bay touchdown. Jim Rich, Ahmad Hicks and Pierre Noujaim break down the loss in the video below.

What time does the Vikings-Eagles game start?

What: Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles

When: Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14

Where: Lincoln Financial Field

How can I watch the Vikings game?

Watch the game on FOX 9

Stream the game on Prime Video

Best Vikings bars

