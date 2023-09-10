Vikings start slow, lose opener to Buccaneers 20-17

article

The Minnesota Vikings are off to an 0-1 start after a 20-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in front of a full house at U.S. Bank Stadium, and have nobody but themselves to blame.

Kirk Cousins threw for 344 yards and a touchdown to Jordan Addison, but also was involved in three first half turnovers. He fumbled twice, one on a botched snap and another on a sack by Antoine Winfield Jr., and was intercepted on a pass intended for K.J. Osborn at the goal line near the end of the first half.

The Vikings’ new-look defense under Brian Flores had Baker Mayfield flustered most of the day. But Mayfield hit Mike Evans and Trey Flower for touchdowns. The second score came after the Buccaneers had made a field goal in the third quarter, but Vikings’ rookie Jay Ward gave them a free set of downs after being flagged for lining up in the neutral zone.

Mayfield finished 21-of-34 for 173 yards and two touchdowns.

Chase McLaughlin’s 57-yard field goal with 5:10 to play was the difference on a day where the Vikings’ offensive line was inconsistent, and the offense failed to make big plays in key moments. To add injury to the loss, center Garrett Bradbury left the game after the second offensive series with a back injury and did not return. On a short week going to Philadelphia Thursday night, it’s unlikely he’d play against the Eagles.

The loss spoils a day where Justin Jefferson had nine catches for 150 yards, and Addison had four catches for 61 yards and his first career NFL touchdown. T.J. Hockenson had a team-high eight catches for 35 yards.

The Vikings out-gained the Buccaneers 369-242, but three turnovers in the first half were costly.