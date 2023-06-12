Vikings DE Danielle Hunter reportedly skipping mandatory mini camp

article

The Minnesota Vikings have mandatory mini camp Tuesday and Wednesday at TCO Performance Center, and at least one big name won’t be on the practice field.

We already know Dalvin Cook will not be in attendance after the Vikings released the veteran running back on Friday. Now, it appears standout defensive end Danielle Hunter will not be there. According to Tom Pelissero with NFL Network, the Vikings and Hunter have been unable to agree on a new contract.

Late last week, reports emerged that the Vikings were fielding trade calls for Hunter. He intends to skip mandatory mini camp, and is subject to fines for not being there.

Hunter has been absent throughout the team’s entire offseason workout program, not attending any of the Vikings’ organized team activities, which are voluntary. Hunter was drafted by the Vikings in 2015 out of LSU and became the fastest player in NFL history to amass 50 career sacks in his first five seasons.2

He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2018, 2019 and last season, when he finished with 10.5 sacks in 17 games. Hunter is due just $5.5 million this season, and wants a bigger pay day.

He missed the entire 2020 season after having surgery for a herniated disc in his neck, suffered during training camp. He played in seven games in 2021, then had his season come to an end due to a torn pectoral muscle.

Hunter has 71 sacks in 73 career starts with the Vikings, and had 14.5 sacks each in 2018 and 2019 before 10.5 this past season. Before the 2018 season, Hunter signed a five-year, $72 million deal with Minnesota.

We’ll see if the two sides can work out a deal before training camp, or if the Vikings try to find a trade partner.