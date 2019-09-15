Vikings become first team to have TD called back on pass interference review

A new rule change had a big impact on the first half of the Vikings game on Sunday.

The officials called back a Kirk Cousins to Stefon Diggs touchdown pass after reviewing the play for pass interference.

This season. the league amended its rules to allow pass interference calls and non-calls to be challenged. The change came after the huge blown call in the NFC Championship game last year when the Rams weren't flagged for an early hit.

Sunday, after Diggs reeled in the short touchdown pass, the refs reviewed the play, as per policy, and found that Dalvin Cook had interfered on the play.

The decision marked the first time the rule change has cost a team a touchdown.

The Vikings ended up settling for a field goal to bring the game to 21-10 headed into the half.