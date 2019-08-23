Vikings apply to host another Super Bowl, NFL Draft

The Minnesota Vikings are pushing hard to host another Super Bowl and hope to host the three-day NFL Draft in Minnesota too. Vikings executive vice president of public affair Lester Bagley confirmed the team has applied to host Super Bowls in 2028, 2029 or 2030 and the NFL Draft in 2024, 2025 or 2026.

Minnesota hosted Super Bowl LII as U.S. Bank Stadium in 2018. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots in that game, 41-33. U.S. Bank Stadium was also the host venue for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four in 2019.

Super Bowl LII brought in more than $370 million in new spending to Minnesota, according to a report from the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee.

An economic impact study conducted by the committee found the Super Bowl generated $450 million in gross local spending -- $50 million more than the original estimate. After adjusting for displaced tourism, the study found $370 million of the $450 million was spent solely on local tourism.

Out of 125,000 visitors, 83 percent showed an interest in coming back and inquiries into visiting Minneapolis were up 30 percent.