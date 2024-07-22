Vikings announce plans to honor Khyree Jackson's life

Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell and General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah spoke publicly for the first time on Monday since defensive back Khyree Jackson was killed in a car crash earlier this month.

Jackson, a fourth round pick by the Vikings, and two of his high school teammates died in a three-car accident in Maryland in the early-morning hours of July 6. Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell was on the West Coast at the time when his phone rang.

"Just thinking about getting that call that morning, it’s the call you really as a head coach we all absolutely fear more than anything. To get that phone call and know Khyree and two other tragic lives were lost, all young adults gone way too early," O'Connell said. "It leaves you heartbroken. Ultimately a tragedy, a life ended far too early."

How Vikings will honor Khyree Jackson

The Vikings on Monday announced how they plan to honor Jackson’s life this season. The ownership group is paying a significant portion of Jackson’s funeral expenses, with a service planned for Friday. O’Connell, Adofo-Mensah, Brian Flores, Matt Daniels and Daronte Jones will attend Friday’s service.

The Vikings will pay out Jackson’s signing bonus, more than $827,000, to his estate. Vikings’ players will wear a "KJ" helmet decal this season, coaches will wear a "KJ" pin and his No. 31 and locker at TCO Performance Center will go unused this season. The team will release plans for a memorial service with family, teammates and staff at a later date.

What they’re saying

O’Connell has gotten choked up multiple times talking about Jackson. He called his death a "wake up call" that we’re not guaranteed anything.

"There’s not one player in that locker room that probably didn’t think about at some point in their grieving process, could that have been me? My message is going to be I’m not going to take a single day, minute, moment that I have with you guys for granted," O’Connell said.

Adofo-Mensah talked about his time with Jackson during the pre-draft process and bringing him to Minnesota. Jackson had left football and was working at a grocery store before playing at Alabama for two seasons, then spending last year at Oregon.

"Khyree was a joyful spirit. It’s a tragedy that he’s not here," Adofo-Mensah said.

What’s next

Vikings’ officials have made it clear players can use whatever resources they need to grieve Jackson’s death. The team will have its own memorial service at a later date.

"It’s my responsibility to make sure all of his teammates as well as his family and the people who are closest with him know how much I cared for him and how much we all cared for him, and we will continue to do that moving forward," O'Connell said.