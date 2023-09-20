Vikings acquiring Cam Akers from L.A. Rams to add depth to run game

article

The Minnesota Vikings have the worst rushing offense in the NFL, and they’re hoping a move Wednesday will start to change that.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Vikings are acquiring L.A. Rams running back Cam Akers, and the teams are swapping draft picks in 2026. In two games, the Vikings are last in the NFL in both rushing attempts (26) and yards (69).

The Vikings parted ways with Dalvin Cook in the offseason and brought back Alexander Mattison to be the lead back, likely knowing they would shift to more of a passing offense under Kevin O’Connell.

Akers was a second round pick by the Rams in 2020 and helped them win a Super Bowl in his second season. That year, he ran for 786 yards and seven touchdowns after making a remarkable return from a torn Achilles. He was inactive last week. He reportedly requested a trade from the Rams during the first half of the 2022 season. O'Connell has familiarity with Akers, having coached him as the Rams' offensive coordinator during their Super Bowl run.

Akers had 22 carries for just 29 yards in Week 1 this season. He’ll join a running back room that now includes Mattison and Ty Chandler. The Vikings have not made the trade official.