Victory+ is dissolving: Where can Lynx fans watch games?

The Brief With WNBA teams having four regular season games left, Victory+, one of their streaming partners, has ceased operations. The Minnesota Lynx are 31-9, have the WNBA's best record and had two games planned for Victory+. One of them, Sept. 24 against the Indiana Fever, will air nationally on the USA Network.



The WNBA is currently on a break due to the FIBA World Cup, but with just four regular season games left, one of the Minnesota Lynx’s TV partners has ceased operations.

Victory+ dissolves

What we know:

Victory+, a primary streaming service for the WNBA, has ceased operations and dissolved as the league’s 15 teams still have four regular season games remaining, plus the playoffs.

The Lynx are 31-9 and are the top team in the WNBA, and will likely be the No. 1 seed for the playoffs. They had two of their four remaining regular season games left planned for Victory+, Sept. 20 at the Connecticut Sun, and their home regular season finale, Sept. 24 against the Indiana Fever at Target Center.

What we don't know:

TV plans for the Sept. 20 game at the Connecticut Sun have not yet been announced. The game against the Fever will be aired nationally on USA Network, and will not feature a local broadcast.

WNBA takes 3-week break

Timeline:

The WNBA is on an 18-day break, with several of its players representing their countries in the FIBA World Cup.

The Lynx enter the break on a two-game losing streak, just their second such skid of the season. The Lynx lost 89-81 at the Atlanta Dream on Sunday, and are still seeking the top seed for the WNBA Playoffs. Coach Cheryl Reeve said after that loss the team isn’t panicking.

"The sky isn’t falling for me, it can for you. I know you’re not used to us losing two in a row, but it’s not related," Reeve said. "We don’t have a problem offensively. There’s not a systemic problem, we didn’t respond well to physicality."

They had the top seed last year, and suffered an early exit against the Phoenix Mercury. The Lynx have four WNBA titles, but are seeking their first since 2017.

What's next:

Lynx fans shouldn't stress about watching the team once the WNBA Playoffs come. A majority of those games are picked up by national networks.

Lynx officials say TV plans for the 2027 season are already in the works.