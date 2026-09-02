Repeat offender from Mankato sentenced in child sexual abuse material case

The Brief Mitchell Ray Williams, 40, of Mankato was sentenced to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to producing child sexual abuse material. Authorities say Williams recorded abuse of a minor that he shared on messaging devices. Investigators said they later found hundreds of videos of child sexual abuse material on Williams' devices, authorities said.



A Mankato man has been sentenced to decades behind bars after pleading guilty to producing child sexual abuse material last year.

Mankato man sentenced

What we know:

Mitchell Ray Williams, 40, was sentenced to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of producing child sexual abuse material.

Williams pleaded guilty in November to the charges. Authorities say this is his third conviction related to child abuse.

Accusations against Williams

The backstory:

Crimes date back to Oct. 2024. Williams was accused of attempting to hire an underage boy to create sexual abuse material. Authorities said Williams recorded the abuse and used messaging apps to share the videos.

Investigators say they later uncovered "hundreds" of videos of child sexual abuse material on Williams' devices. At least nine of the videos involved pre-pubescent victims.

Authorities said Williams also advertised the availability of these videos.

Dig deeper:

Authorities said Williams had two prior convictions from another state on his record from 2005 and 2017 for "encouraging child sexual abuse."

What they're saying:

In provided statements, U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen and FBI Minneapolis Field Office Special Agent in Charge Christopher Dotson responded to the sentence for Williams.

"Williams is a repeat sexual predator and posed a danger to vulnerable children. Today’s sentencing ensures that he is held accountable for the harm he has caused to the child victims and their families," wrote Rosen.

"Mitchell Williams is now on his third conviction for child sexual exploitation offenses. The abuse and exploitation stop here," added Dotson. "We know that the production, advertisement, and distribution of child sexual abuse material causes serious and lasting harm to child victims and their loved ones. Today’s sentence reflects the seriousness of that harm and ensures that children everywhere will be protected from Mitchell Williams for decades to come."