New Minnesota school bus safety laws begin this school year

The Brief Minnesota's 2026 legislative session cemented new school bus safety laws, including requiring drivers to stop at least 20 feet from a bus when red lights are flashing, even if the stop arm isn't fully extended. First aid kits on school buses are being updated to better align with national standards. The stoplight clarification took effect March 28, and other changes took effect Aug. 1.



Minnesota students are heading back to school, and the 2026 legislative session brought a wave of school bus safety changes that affect drivers, students and the people behind the wheel.

New school bus law

What we know:

The biggest change clarifies what drivers are required to do when approaching a school bus.

Under the new law, drivers must stop at least 20 feet from a school bus whenever its red lights are flashing — even if the stop arm is not fully extended.

Dig deeper:

The change came after a Minnesota Court of Appeals decision found that state law previously required a school bus stop arm to be fully extended before a driver had an obligation to stop.

However, the new law closes that gap. Flashing amber lights now serve as a warning that red lights will soon be activated.

The stop-light clarification took effect March 28, 2026.

The past legislative session also changed several technical improvements, including updated first aid kits on school buses.

Beginning on Aug. 1, kits are required to be in line with national standards to make sure vehicles transporting students are adequately supplied.

Among the items required are a first aid kit that contains sterile gauze pads, large gauze compresses, adhesive strips, triangular bandages, elastic or Hema-Flex bandage compresses, a CPR face shield with a one-way valve, medical scissors, and a record-keeping pencil, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Also required are a Department of Transportation (DOT) compliant fire extinguisher, three reflective emergency warning triangles for deployment during roadside stops and a body fluid spill kit.

Commercial driver training schools can now also use school buses for behind-the-wheel training on public roads, a change that is said to make it easier for school districts and bus companies to train their drivers.