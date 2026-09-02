Endangered gorillas Kamba and Nora make their Como Zoo debut

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The Brief Como Park Zoo & Conservatory is welcoming two new female western lowland gorillas, Kamba and Nora, to its Gorilla Forest exhibit. The gorillas arrived from Brookfield Zoo Chicago and made their public debut, with access to the outdoor yard beginning today. A gradual introduction process with Como's existing gorilla family troop is underway, with no set timeline.



Two critically endangered western lowland gorillas, Kamba and Nora, are making their public debut at Gorilla Forest in Como Park Zoo & Conservatory.

Como Zoo new gorillas

What we know:

Kamba, who turned 22 on Tuesday, and Nora, 12, were both born at Brookfield Zoo Chicago and grew up together in its multi-generational gorilla family.

According to a press release, Kamba is known for her calm, laid-back personality, while Nora is described as bold and confident.

Dig deeper:

Starting this week, both gorillas will have access to the outdoor yard at Gorilla Forest within the zoo complex.

As with all animals at Como, they can choose whether to explore the outdoor space or stay indoors, so visitors may not always spot them in the yard.

For now, Como Zoo officials say Kamba and Nora will use the outdoor yard separately from Como's established family troop, which includes Schroeder, the adult silverback, and females Nne and Arlene.

Kamba and Nora have each met members of the family troop individually behind the scenes. However, introductions involving the entire group will take more time, the zoo outlines.

The animal care team will move forward only when the gorillas show they are comfortable and ready.

What they're saying:

"This is an exciting milestone for Kamba and Nora, but they are still in charge of the pace," said Senior Zookeeper Jill Erzar in a press release. "They have been settling in, building relationships with their care team and becoming familiar with their new surroundings. We will continue watching their behavior closely and following their cues as they take each new step."

Why you should care:

Western lowland gorillas are classified as critically endangered as habitat loss, poaching and disease have continued to threaten gorilla populations in the wild.

Como and other accredited zoos hope to build support for the species and its conservation, the press release says.