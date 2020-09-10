University of Minnesota cutting men's gymnastics, tennis, track

article

The University of Minnesota will be cutting men's indoor and outdoor track and field, men's gymnastics and men's tennis following the end of the 2020 - 2021 season, according to Athletic Director Mark Coyle.

Coyle shared the news in an open letter to the U of M athletics community Thursday. He explained the decision comes due to a projected $75 million loss of revenue due to the postponement of the fall sports season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We understand that this is devastating news for impacted student-athletes, coaches and staff," wrote Coyle. "We also recognize the ripple effect this decision will have on all of our student-athletes and on former letterwinners, alumni, donors, family, friends and fans who have participated on and cheered for these four programs over the years. We did not make this decision lightly."

Players on the impacted teams will continue to have access to academic, athletic and mental health support throughout the season. All existing scholarships will be honored for those who choose to continue to complete their education at Minnesota.

The decision will need to be approved by the Board of Regents.

Additionally, Coyle, P.J. Fleck, Lindsay Whalen, Hugh McCutcheon and Bob Motzko are taking 10% pay cuts that have been extended through the remainder of the fiscal year, which is expected to save the athletic department about $1.2 million.

Advertisement

Coyle's letter also states that eight positions within the athletic department will be eliminated, separate from those associated with the discontinued programs, to save the department an estimated $1.3 million. Many academic professional and administrative employees will be subject to a 10% percent pay reduction for the rest of the fiscal year, while civil service and labor represented employees will be furloughed for 17 days. Employees who make $40,000 or less will not be impacted.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.