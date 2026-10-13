U.S. Bank Stadium ‘Hill No. 10’ sign has Vikings fans thinking Tyreek Hill

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The Brief A digital sign outside U.S. Bank Stadium on Tuesday has Vikings' fans dreaming of the team signing veteran wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The sign is up to celebrate stadium worker Byren Hill, who is celebrating his 10-year anniversary. To add an extra layer, Byren Hill is a Packers' fan.



A digital sign on U.S. Bank Stadium Tuesday has Minnesota Vikings’ fans thinking the team might be bringing in veteran wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

They’re going to be disappointed when they learn it’s for a stadium employee celebrating his 10-year anniversary.

U.S. Bank Stadium ‘No. 10 Hill’ sign

What we know:

Drive by U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis on Tuesday, and you’ll see a digital sign with a Vikings’ No. 10 jersey and the last name "Hill."

The building’s social media channel posted it’s to recognize Byren Hill for 10 years of service. So no, Vikings’ fans, the team isn’t adding Tyreek Hill any time soon.

"As an employer, U.S. Bank Stadium has been celebrating our full-time employees for a decade of service with recognition on the exterior digital boards. This was posted today to recognize and congratulate Byren Hill for ten years of service!"

According to his Facebook, Byren Hill has been a cleaning services supervisor at U.S. Bank Stadium since October 2016. To add an extra layer, Byren Hill says he’s a Packers’ fan.

Tyreek Hill responds

What they're saying:

To make the hilariously coincidental story come full-circle, Tyreek Hill himself responded to U.S. Bank Stadium’s social media post, "congrats Bryen Hill" with a hand-clapping emoji.

Vikings’ wide receiver room

What we don't know:

The Vikings’ wide receiver room is in a bit of a flux due to injuries. Justin Jefferson returned from an ankle injury against New Orleans and had six catches for 79 yards and a touchdown. Jordan Addison missed the game with a hamstring injury, and Jauan Jennings has just one catch on five targets this season.

The Vikings signed Odell Beckham Jr. to the practice squad last week. Tyreek Hill is currently a free agent, after suffering a gruesome knee injury last season and being released. When healthy, Hill is one of the fastest receivers in the NFL.

But no, Vikings' fans, it doesn't appear Tyreek Hill will be wearing a Minnesota jersey any time soon.