Twins advance to ALDS! Best videos from champagne-soaked celebration

"Everybody ready to pop it?"

Those were the words of Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli in the locker room moments before a champagne-soaked celebration after the Twins advanced to their first American League Division Series in 21 years,

"Moment after moment after moment after moment. Look around this room," Baldelli said, then pointing to players. "Came through, came through, came through, came through, came through."

The Twins then popped the corks and showered themselves in champagne.

With a 2-0 sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays, the Twins advance to face the Houston Astros in the ALDS.

‘We work our whole lives to get to moments like this’

"Like everything that you imagine that it feels like. It’s elation, I feed off all the energy of all of our guys because our guys bring it every day on the field. They can celebrate it, too," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "That feeling, watching them go at it, it’s one of the best feelings in the world because we work our whole lives to get to moments like this, just to have a chance. We took advantage of our chance."

Carlos Correa said after he remembers watching the playoffs from the couch last year. That was enough motivation for him to perform in the biggest moments.

"Knowing that if you don’t win ballgames, you go home. Going home for me, it’s not fun. Last year when I was sitting watching the playoffs, I told my wife I never again want to miss the playoffs," Correa said. "When you’re in between those lines, you just focus a lot more. You give everything you have out there, all the energy and every little thing that’s bothering you in your body doesn’t matter. Just go out there and try to perform to win games."

