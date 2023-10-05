Expand / Collapse search

Twins advance to ALDS! Best videos from champagne-soaked celebration

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 9:19AM
Minnesota Twins
Inside Twins locker room celebration after win

The Twins cracked open the champagne on Wednesday, as they took care of the Blue Jays to win their first playoff series in 21 years.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - "Everybody ready to pop it?"

Those were the words of Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli in the locker room moments before a champagne-soaked celebration after the Twins advanced to their first American League Division Series in 21 years,

"Moment after moment after moment after moment. Look around this room," Baldelli said, then pointing to players. "Came through, came through, came through, came through, came through."

The Twins then popped the corks and showered themselves in champagne.

Royce Lewis on Twins playoff series win

Rookie Royce Lewis celebrated the Twins getting over a major milestone, helping the team win its first playoff series since 2002.

With a 2-0 sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays, the Twins advance to face the Houston Astros in the ALDS.

‘We work our whole lives to get to moments like this’

"Like everything that you imagine that it feels like. It’s elation, I feed off all the energy of all of our guys because our guys bring it every day on the field. They can celebrate it, too," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "That feeling, watching them go at it, it’s one of the best feelings in the world because we work our whole lives to get to moments like this, just to have a chance. We took advantage of our chance."

Twins players react after playoff series win

Jim Rich spoke with Minnesota Twins players moments after they swept the Blue Jays at Target Field in the Wild Card round of the MLB playoffs.

Carlos Correa said after he remembers watching the playoffs from the couch last year. That was enough motivation for him to perform in the biggest moments. 

"Knowing that if you don’t win ballgames, you go home. Going home for me, it’s not fun. Last year when I was sitting watching the playoffs, I told my wife I never again want to miss the playoffs," Correa said. "When you’re in between those lines, you just focus a lot more. You give everything you have out there, all the energy and every little thing that’s bothering you in your body doesn’t matter. Just go out there and try to perform to win games."

Twins Carlos Correa, Sonny Gray talk pickoff play

Twins shortstop Carlos Correa and pitcher Sonny Gray talk about picking off Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to end the fifth inning in Wednesday night's 2-0 Game 2 win at Target Field to advance in the American League Playoffs.

BE THERE: How to get tickets for the Twins' ALDS games at Target Field