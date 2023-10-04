Twins sweep Blue Jays with 2-0 win, advance to first division series in 21 years

The Minnesota Twins are moving on in the American League Playoffs after a 2-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday in front of 38,518 fans at Target Field.

Carlos Correa #4 of the Minnesota Twins celebrates after tagging out Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays at second base during the fifth inning in Game Two of the Wild Card Series at Target Field on October 04, 2023 in Minneapolis, Min ((Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)) Expand

The Twins get a 2-0 series sweep, and advance to face the Houston Astros in the AL Divisional Playoffs. The Twins broke an 18-game playoff losing streak that spanned 19 years in Tuesday night’s 3-1 win. Wednesday, they ended a 21-year series drought. It was their first series win since beating the Oakland Athletics in 2002.

The Blue Jays did the Twins plenty of favors in Game 2. With former Twin Jose Berrios in cruise control after three innings, John Schneider removed him for Yusei Kikuchi. With the bases loaded and nobody out, Carlos Correa delivered a single to center, scoring Royce Lewis to give the Twins a 1-0 lead in the fourth. Willi Castro then grounded into a double play, but it scored Donovan Solano for a 2-0 lead.

Bo Bichette was up with runners at second and third in the fifth and two out, but Sonny Gray and Correa picked off Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at second to end that threat. The Blue Jays had the bases loaded with one out in the sixth, but Matt Chapman grounded into an inning-ending double play, started by Correa.

Sonny Gray did his part in Game 2, with five shutout innings while striking out six and walking two. The Twins’ bullpen was perfect, with scoreless efforts from Louie Varland, Caleb Thielbar, Brock Steward, Griffin Jax and Jhoan Duran, who struck out Alejandro Kirk, Matt Chapman and Daulton Varsho to end the game.