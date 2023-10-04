How to get tickets for the Twins' ALDS games at Target Field

article

Tickets for home games at Target Field for the Twins ALDS series against Houston go on sale starting Friday.

The Twins swept the Blue Jays in the Wild Card series on Wednesday. They will now head to Houston to take on the Astros in the American League Divisional Series.

Games 1 and 2 of the "best-of-five" series will be in Houston. The Twins will come back home for Games 3 and 4 (if needed) on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and Wednesday, Oct. 11. Fans can lock in tickets for Games 3 and 4 at Target Field starting at noon on Friday through the Twins website.

Fans who purchase season tickets for the 2024 season will get the chance to secure tickets for all potential 2023 Twins home postseason games. You can click here to learn more.

For the road games, Target Field will host watch parties on Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8. Information on those watch parties will be released on Thursday.