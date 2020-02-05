Twins, Tigers to play spring training game in the Dominican Republic

article

The Twins will play the first Major League Baseball game in the Dominican Republic in 20 years this spring.

MLB announced the Twins will play the Tigers at Estadio Quisqueya Juan Marichal in Santo Domingo Saturday, March 7, 2020.

The Twins’s roster features a number of big name Dominican stars including Nelson Cruz, Jorge Polanco and Miguel Sano.

The last MLB game played in the Dominican Republic was in 2000 when the Astros and Red Sox played in the same park.

The last time the Twins played outside of the U.S. or Canada was in 2018 in Puerto Rico when they took on the Cleveland Indians. Before that, the Twins played in the Clemente Series in 1983 against the White Sox.

“The Minnesota Twins are honored to join the Detroit Tigers in making the trip to the Dominican Republic as part of Major League Baseball’s international play plan,” Twins President & CEO Dave St. Peter said. “Our franchise is excited to have this opportunity to help celebrate the Dominican Republic’s love affair with our game and incredible impact on MLB.”