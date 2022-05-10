Twins place Correa, Paddack on 10-day IL ahead of facing Houston Astros

article

The Minnesota Twins open a three-game series against the Houston Astros Tuesday night at Target Field, in the middle of a nine-game home stand, and Carlos Correa will not get the chance to face his former team.

The Twins placed Correa on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday, retroactive to May 6, with a right middle finger contusion. Correa was hit twice by pitches on May 5 at Baltimore, the second of which got him on the right hand in the seventh inning. He left the game, and did not return. Tests showed he did not have a fracture and was hoping to avoid the injured list.

At the time Correa was hitting .412 with three doubles, one home run and eight RBI in an eight-game stretch before the injury. For the season, he’s hitting .255 with five doubles, two homers, 11 RBI and has scored 12 runs in 24 games. Correa signed a three-year, $105 million deal with the Twins during Spring Training after spending his first seven seasons with the Astros.

Correa’s injury is not expected to be long-term.

The Twins have more concern with starting pitcher Chris Paddack, who also was placed on the 10-day IL on Tuesday, retroactive to May 9. Paddack left his start on Sunday in the third inning with right elbow inflammation.

The Twins acquired Paddack in a trade with the Padres that sent Taylor Rogers and Brent Rooker to San Diego. In five starts this season, Paddack was 1-2 with a 4.03 earned run average with 20 strikeouts and two walks in 22 1/3 innings.

The Twins swept a three-game series against the Oakland Athletics last weekend and are 18-11 on the season, leading the American League Central Division by three games over the Cleveland Guardians and 3.5 games over the Chicago White Sox. The Guardians visit Target Field Friday-Sunday.