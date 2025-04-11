Twins pitcher Pablo Lopez heads to injured list with hamstring strain

article

The Brief The Twins announced Friday Pablo Lopez is headed to the 15-day injured list with a right hamstring strain. Lopez suffered the injury during the fifth inning in his Tuesday start at Kansas City. The Twins are 4-9 and back for a six-game home stand at Target Field against the Detroit Tigers and New York Mets.



The Minnesota Twins are off to a 4-9 start, and their best pitcher is headed to the injured list.

Pablo Lopez injured

What we know:

The Twins announced Friday that Pablo Lopez was placed on the 15-day IL with a right hamstring strain. The move is retroactive to April 9.

Lopez left his April 8 start at Kansas City in the fifth inning. Pitching coach Pete Mackey went out to the mound to have a conversation with him, then as he walked away, Lopez said something to Carlos Correa, who then motioned to the trainers to come out.

Lopez left the mound grabbing his right hamstring.

In three starts, Lopez is 1-1 with a 1.62 earned run average in 16 2/3 innings. He has 14 strikeouts.

Twins off to slow start

Why you should care:

The Twins are back for a six-game home stand against the Detroit Tigers and New York Mets. They’re 4-9 and fourth in the American League Central Division after losing three of four at the Kansas City Royals.

What's next:

The Twins will unveil a bronze statue dedicated to former Twins’ legend Joe Mauer at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, ahead of their 1:10 first pitch at Target Field.