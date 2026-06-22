Timberwolves trade Julius Randle on eve of NBA Draft: Report
(FOX 9) - The Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly moving on from Julius Randle as part of a trade being reported by ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania.
Timberwolves trade Julius Randle
What we know:
Charania says the Timberwolves are sending Julius Randle and the No. 28 pick in the NBA Draft to the Brooklyn Nets in a three-team trade that sends Nic Claxton to the Chicago Bulls, sources tell ESPN.
As part of the deal, the Timberwolves will acquire Brooklyn’s No. 33 pick for Randle.
The backstory:
The move follows the massive, franchise-altering three-team trade made in October 2024 that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks, where he later became an NBA champion this season.
As part of that trade, the Timberwolves received Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, Keita Bates-Diop and a 2025 first-round pick (via Detroit), which became the No. 28 pick in this year's draft.
The move signifies an end of a short-lived era for Randle in Minnesota, and a signal that the Timberwolves will look to move in another direction at power forward.
What's next:
It's entirely possible the trade is just part of a larger one being worked on by the Timberwolves' president of basketball operations, Tim Connelly.