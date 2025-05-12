Timberwolves-Warriors Game 4: How to watch

The Brief The Timberwolves are at Golden State Monday night for Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals. It's a 9 p.m. tip on ESPN. The Timberwolves have a 2-1 series lead, and if they win Monday night, could close out the series Wednesday night at Target Center.



The Minnesota Timberwolves are set for a late tip-off on Monday with the chance to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the Western Conference Semifinals against the Golden State Warriors.

Wolves-Warriors Game 4

What we know:

ESPN will air the Game 4 match-up between the Wolves and Warriors on Monday. Tip-off at the Chase Center is set for 9 p.m. CT.

Game 4: Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors

When: Monday, 9 p.m. central

Network: ESPN

Radio: KFAN

The backstory:

After dropping Game 1 at home, the Wolves were able to steal a game in San Francisco over the weekend to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

After a rough first half, the Wolves were able to lock-in in the fourth quarter to pull ahead of Golden State for a 102-97 win.

Will Steph Curry play in Game 4?

The other side:

The Warriors were without future Hall of Famer Steph Curry in both Games 2 and 3. Curry suffered a hamstring strain in Game 1 and was expected to miss at least a week. If the Warriors can force it, analysts have targeted Game 6 as Curry's best chance at a return.

However, Curry will be re-evaluated before Game 5 on Wednesday and the Athletic reports Curry was able to make it through a "strenuous workout" before Game 3. So, there is a chance at an "expedited return" for Curry.

If the Timberwolves win Game 4 Monday night, they would put the Warriors on the brink of elimination and could close out the series Wednesday night at Target Center. On the other side of the bracket, the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder are tied 2-2.

What's next:

Here is the remaining schedule for the series: