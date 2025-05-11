Timberwolves beat Warriors 102-97 for 2-1 lead in second round of playoffs

article

The Brief The Minnesota Timberwolves now lead 2-1 in their second-round playoff series after beating the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco. The final score was 102-97 with Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle taking over in crunch time. Stephen Curry was sidelined as he recovered from a strained left hamstring.



Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle led the Timberwolves to victory after the Golden State Warriors held a five-point lead in the fourth quarter Saturday night.

Timberwolves lead 2-1

Wolves win:

With 1:19 remaining, Edwards hit a baseline 3-pointer, scoring a total of 36 points.

Randle finished the game with 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds, helping the wolves beat the Warriors with a final score 102-97 on Saturday night for a 2-1 lead in the second round of the playoff series.

The Warriors suffered from Stephen Curry being sidelined and Draymond Green in foul trouble despite enjoying home field advantage, according to the Associated Press (AP).

Jimmy Butler had 33 points, seven assists and seven rebounds, with Jonathan Kuminga scoring 30 off the bench.

"Obviously with Steph out there, he demands two to three bodies when he’s out there on the floor," Butler said. "When he’s not, there’s no room for error. You can’t make mistakes. You can’t turn the ball over. You can’t give back all of those things. And then you’ve got to take the right shots."

Curry is currently recovering from a strained left hamstring sustained during Game 1 on Tuesday, the AP reports.

Edwards showed no sign of slowing down despite spraining his left ankle in the second quarter of Game 2. He knocked down a go-ahead 3-pointer with 6:16 remaining, while Jaden McDaniels made another key 3 with 3:20 to play.

Warriors struggle

By the numbers:

Randle began 1 for 6 and missed his initial four 3-point tries before connecting 6:30 before halftime to put Minnesota up 39-29 and force a Warriors timeout. He shot 10 for 23.

Timberwolves Head Coach Chris Finch said "We need it all. We needed everything from Julius, his hustle plays. Sometimes he does a great job of just kind of chasing down rebounds and stuff like this. We needed it all."

The Warriors missed all five of its 3-point tries in the first half but still led 42-40 in the first half of the game before Hield managed to score 14 second-half points.

Draymond Green fouled out with 4:38 to play, whistled for his sixth personal trying to block a shot by McDaniels that appeared questionable on several replay reviews, according to the AP.

Trayce Jackson-Davis played for just 11 minutes but moved into the Warriors’ starting lineup after he made all six of his field goals and had 15 points and six rebounds in Game 2.

Game 4 is set for Monday night at the Chase Center.