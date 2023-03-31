Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Cottonwood County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Meeker County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Yellow Medicine County
8
Blizzard Warning
from FRI 11:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Goodhue County, Jackson County, Martin County, Nobles County, Rice County, Steele County, Waseca County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Blizzard Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Blizzard Warning
from FRI 9:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Brown County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Washington County, Watonwan County, Wright County, Barron County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 11:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Freeborn County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 4:00 AM CDT, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 10:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Dodge County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Benton County, Douglas County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Todd County

Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert, Chris Finch fined for criticizing NBA officials

By
Published 
Sports
FOX 9
article

Rudy Gobert #27 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts to a call on the court in the fourth quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Target Center on October 28, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Lakers 111-102. ((Photo by David Berding/Getty Images))

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Rudy Gobert and Chris Finch are going to have to get out their wallets after lashing out at the officiating following a 107-100 loss at the Phoenix Suns Wednesday night.

The NBA announced Friday it has fined Gobert $25,000, and Finch $15,000, for their post game comments. They were not happy with the officials after having a four-game win streak snapped, and staying in the No. 7 spot in the Western Conference Playoff picture.

The big issue? The free-throw disparity. The Timberwolves finished the night 8-of-12 at the line. Suns’ star guard Devin Booker alone went 12-of-15. The Suns as a team shot 27 free throws.

Featured

Timberwolves gripe about officiating after 107-100 loss to Suns
article

Timberwolves gripe about officiating after 107-100 loss to Suns

Chris Finch and Rudy Gobert were not happy with the officiating after a 107-100 loss to the Phoenix Suns Wednesday night.

"It works because tonight they went to the line 27 times and we went to the line 12 times. Sitting up here and talking about it or whatever, must have worked for them," Finch said, referring to a similar recent fine for Suns’ coach Monty Williams. "Because this is a team that doesn't historically draw fouls at the rate they did. The free throw disparity got us. I thought we were driving and playing with just as much force as they were."

Gobert was far more direct, and it’s not the first time that’s happened this season.

"It's not fair. It's really not fair," Gobert said. "Every night. I've been in this league for 10 years and I try to always give the benefit of the doubt, but it's hard for me to think they're not trying to help (the Suns) win tonight. It's hard for me to think they didn't try to help the Warriors win the other night or Sacramento Kings the other night. It's just so obvious. As a basketball player that's been in this league for so long, it's disrespectful."

He wasn’t done.

"We understand that we're not the biggest of the markets and we're a team that, I think you want to see KD (Kevin Durant) in the playoffs, Steph (Stephen Curry) in the playoffs, you want to see LeBron (James) in the playoffs. Timberwolves are not there yet. We got to keep putting our head down, keep playing through that and it's frustrating for sure, especially for me," Gobert said.

We’ll see what happens Friday night as the Timberwolves host the Lakers, one of the top teams in the NBA at getting to the free-throw line.