Timberwolves-Nuggets playoff schedule released for Games 1-4

The Brief The Minnesota Timberwolves face the Denver Nuggets in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. Game 1 is set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Denver. Game 2 will be at 9:30 p.m. Monday, April 20, also at Denver. The series shifts to Target Center for Games 3 and 4, April 23 and April 25.



The Minnesota Timberwolves open the Western Conference Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets, and Game 1 is set for Saturday afternoon.

Late Tuesday night, the NBA announced the dates and times for Games 1-4 of the best-of-seven series. Timberwolves fans should be prepared for late nights ahead.

Timberwolves-Nuggets playoff schedule

What we know:

Here are the dates and times for Games 1-4 of the Timberwolves-Nuggets playoff series:

Game 1 – 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 18 at Denver (Amazon Prime)

Game 2 – 9:30 p.m. CT on Monday, April 20 at Denver (NBC)

Game 3 – 8:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, April 23 at Target Center (Amazon Prime)

Game 4 – 7:30 p.m. p.m. Saturday, April 25 at Target Center (ABC)

Game 5 - Monday, April 27 at Denver (If necessary, Time TBD)

Game 6 - Thursday, April 30 at Target Center (If necessary, Time TBD)

Game 7 - Saturday, May 2 at Denver (If necessary, Time TBD)

What we don't know:

Tip times for Games 5-7 are to be determined, once we know if they’re necessary to be played. The first time to four wins takes the series.

Game 3 on April 23 is also the first round of the NFL Draft, so it will be a busy night for Minnesota sports fans following the Timberwolves, and what the Vikings will do with the No. 18 pick.

Timberwolves-Nuggets series

The backstory:

The Timberwolves and Nuggets have formed a rivalry in the Western Conference. Denver took three of the four regular season games, but Minnesota beat Denver most recently in March.

The Timberwolves and Nuggets have also met in the playoffs three of the past four seasons. They did not play last year as Minnesota reached the Western Conference Finals for the second straight season.

Two years ago, the Timberwolves and Nuggets went to seven games, and Minnesota rallied from a 20-point deficit to eliminate Denver.