Timberwolves Jaden McDaniels doubles down on Nuggets ‘bad defenders’ comment

The Brief The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Denver Nuggets for Game 3 Thursday night. Jaden McDaniels doubled down at shootaround after he called the Nuggets "bad defenders" after their Game 2 win. The Timberwolves look to take conrol of the series, with Games 3 and 4 at Target Center.



Jaden McDaniels made some social media headlines after the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Denver Nuggets 119-114 in Game 2 of their Western Conference Playoff series.

McDaniels called every single Nuggets player "bad defenders," and said the Timberwolves need to continue attacking them offensively. McDaniels spoke at Thursday morning’s shootaround ahead of Game 3, and stood by his comments.

‘I said what I said’

What they're saying:

After the Game 2 win, McDaniels said from the locker room, "Go at [Nikola] Jokic, Jamal [Murray], all the bad defenders. Tim Hardaway, Cam Johnson, Aaron Gordon, the whole team. Like, just go at them."

So, they’re all bad defenders?

"Yeah, they’re all bad defenders."

McDaniels was asked about the comments after the Nuggets saw them. Denver so far has a defensive rating of 109 in the series.

"I don’t know. People have their own discussions, I’m just ready to play tonight and go win Game 3 for real. It’s whatever, it’s the playoffs so that’s probably why. I’m not tripping. You go on your phone, it’s hard not to see it, but it’s whatever. I said what I said," McDaniels said.

McDaniels had 14 points in the win, but it was Donte DiVincenzo’s 16 points, including clutch shots in the fourth quarter, that lifted the Timberwolves to a huge win.

It’s the playoffs and there’s going to be trash talk. It only makes the rivalry more intense.

Game 3 Thursday night

Why you should care:

The Timberwolves and Nuggets meet for Game 3 Thursday night at Target Center. It’s a critical game for Minnesota to defend its home court, after the Wild failed to do that Wednesday night against the Dallas Stars.

The winner takes a 2-1 series lead, with Game 4 set for Saturday night.

Injury update:

The Timberwolves listed Jaylen Clark as questionable due to illness. Anthony Edwards is also questionable with his right knee issue, something he’ll be dealing with as long as they’re still playing.