Anthony Edwards says Donte DiVincenzo has ‘gorilla nuts’ in Game 2 win

The Brief The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Denver Nuggets 119-114 Monday night to even their NBA Playoff series 1-1 as it shifts back to Target Center. Donte DiVincenzo had 16 points, and Anthony Edwards said after the win he has "gorilla nuts." Jaden McDaniels called out the Denver defense, saying they're "all bad defenders."



Minnesota Timberwolves’ star Anthony Edwards says whatever comes to his mind when he’s in front of a microphone.

After the Timberwolves beat the Denver Nuggets 119-114 in Game 2 of their NBA Playoff series to even it at 1-1 heading back to Minneapolis, Edwards heaved high praise for Donte DiVincenzo.

‘Donte has gorilla nuts’

The backstory:

DiVincenzo had 16 points Monday night, and was 4-of-7 from three-point range, and every single perimeter shot he made seemed to be a big one. DiVincenzo also grabbed a late rebound, and sealed the game with a two-handed dunk.

"I love Donte. I told him after the game he’s got gorilla nuts," Edwards said. "He’s willing to take any kind of shot at any moment in the game no matter how far it is, and you’ve got to live with it because he makes those. I feel like his confidence is at an all-time high. Every time he shoots, I believe it’s going in because I watch him work."

Jaden McDaniels calls out Nuggets’ defense

What they're saying:

The Timberwolves rallied from a 19-point first-half deficit to win Game 2. Edwards and Julius Randle combined for 54 points, scoring by attacking at the rim. Jaden McDaniels added 14 points, and called virtually every Nuggets’ player a bad defender after the game.

"Go at [Nikola] Jokic, Jamal [Murray], all the bad defenders," McDaniels said. "Tim Hardaway, Cam Johnson, Aaron Gordon, the whole team. Like, just go at them."

So, they’re all bad defenders?

"Yeah, they’re all bad defenders."

Game 3 Thursday night

What's next:

Monday was a big win for the Timberwolves, as the Nuggets are 8-0 all-time when taking a 2-0 lead in the playoffs. The best-of-seven series is tied 1-1 as the Timberwolves host the Nuggets Thursday night at Target Center.