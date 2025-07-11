Timberwolves introduce Alex Rodriguez, Marc Lore as new owners

The Brief Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore were introduced as the new majority owners for the Minnesota Timberwolves & Lynx on Friday at a news conference in Las Vegas, where the team is competing in the NBA Summer League. Rodriguez and Lore say they'll spare no expense to get Minnesota a championship. That includes a new arena to replace Target Center. They say they want to bring Kevin Garnett back to Minnesota.



In late June, the NBA’s Board of Governors unanimously approved the sale of the Minnesota Timberwolves from Glen Taylor to Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore.

That sale closed days later, and on Friday, Rodriguez and Lore were introduced as the team’s new majority owners at a news conference in Las Vegas. The Timberwolves started the NBA Summer League Thursday in Las Vegas with a 98-91 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, marking the debut for rookie Joan Beringer.

"This is a dream come true, so excited to have this opportunity. We’re going to create a value system to live by," Lore said.

"It’s really a dream come true to have this opportunity to be stewards of two wonderful franchises in a market like Minneapolis," Rodriguez said. "This is really about the fans, it’s about our players, it’s about the culture. Marc and I are obsessed to bring a winner to Minnesota."

Building a long-term winner

Lore and Rodriguez both said Friday they’ll spare no expense to chase titles and bring the best players to Minnesota. They’ll play the luxury tax, and aprons won’t be an issue if it means winning a title and sustaining success in Minnesota for the next 15-20 years.

‘A new arena is a necessity’

Rodriguez and Lore made it clear before the purchase of the team closed they wouldn’t be moving the Timberwolves anywhere. That’s despite consistent rumors during the transaction process.

Target Center will turn 35 in October, and it needs more than a facelift. Rodriguez said Friday they’re already working on a new arena for the Timberwolves and Lynx.

"Today it’s a necessity. If you want to compete at the level we want to compete year in and year out, a new arena is what our fans deserve," Rodriguez said. "We’re in the early stages, but an arena in Minneapolis for our fans would be absolutely awesome."

A Kevin Garnett return?

Another goal of the new owners is to get Kevin Garnett back in Minnesota, possibly even hang the No. 21 jersey in the rafters. Garnett and Glen Taylor had a rift in the past, but with Rodriguez and Lore now in the fold, that will stay in the past.

They say bringing Garnett back is a work in progress.

"He’s the GOAT in Minnesota and we have a tremendous respect for KG and everything he’s accomplished," Lore said. "We would love to get closer to him and we know the fans want to see that, we want to see that too."

"Anything that’s important to our fanbase is going to be important to us. Marc and I are going to be working on that," Rodriguez said.

New ‘Jump’ app

Rodriguez and Lore also spoke about a new smartphone app they’re working on for Target Center, called "Jump." It gives fans attending Timberwolves games the option to enter a reverse auction for vacated seats.

So if you’re sitting in the nose bleeds and want to find a lower-level seat for the fourth quarter, you can do so on the app.

The Timberwolves had made two straight trips to the Western Conference Finals. It’s now the mission of Rodriguez and Lore to help them take the next step.