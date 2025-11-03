Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards cleared for basketball activities

article

The Minnesota Timberwolves are at the winless Brooklyn Nets Monday night, and gave an injury update on star Anthony Edwards.

Anthony Edwards cleared for contact

What we know:

The Timberwolves announced Monday Edwards has been cleared for contact basketball activities. He will not play against the Nets, and the team will continue to provide updates on his status as they become available. Video posted to social media on Monday shows Edwards participating at the team's morning shootaround ahead of facing the Nets. He does some light jogging with a team trainer nearby, and eventually puts a few shots up.

Edwards suffered a right hamstring strain in the Timberwolves’ home opener against the Indiana Pacers on Oct. 26. He played just three minutes in that game, and watched the remainder in street clothes from the bench. Initial reports suggested he would he out about two weeks.

Edwards scored 41 points in Minnesota’s season-opening win at the Portland Trail Blazers.

Timberwolves’ schedule

What's next:

The Timberwolves out-scored the Charlotte Hornets 36-18 in the third quarter of Saturday’s 122-105 win to improve to 3-3 on the season. The Timberwolves are at Brooklyn Monday night, then head to face former teammate Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks Wednesday night. The Timberwolves return home to face the Utah Jazz on Friday in Group A action of the NBA Cup.