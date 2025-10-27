Wolves' Anthony Edwards to miss 2 weeks with hamstring strain: Report

article

Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is expected to miss two weeks due to a hamstring injury, according to an ESPN report.

Anthony Edwards injury timeline

What we know:

Edwards only played three minutes in the Wolves' home opener win on Sunday against the Indiana Pacers. After his quick exit in the first quarter, the team quickly said he would miss the remainder of the game with hamstring tightness. Edwards didn't go back in the game, but returned to the bench in street clothes.

After the game, coach Chris Finch did not have an update on the injury. Edwards was almost held out of the season opener against Portland last week due to back spasms, but played and ended up with 41 points.

What's new?:

The Timberwolves announced on Monday that an MRI showed Edwards had suffered a right hamstring strain. The team says he will be reevaluated in a week and further details will be released after that point.

According to an ESPN report from Shams Charania, Edwards is expected to miss two weeks due to the injury.

Wolves without Edwards

Big picture view:

The Wolves will be without Edwards for some key games, starting with the Nuggets on Monday night at home and the Lakers on Wednesday, also at the Target Center. The Wolves will draw a break with the Lakers, with both LeBron James and Luka Doncic set to miss the game.

After that, the schedule gets significantly easier, with the Knicks being the only 2024 playoff team on the schedule until another Nuggets match-up at home on Nov. 15.

Dig deeper:

Here's the Wolves upcoming schedule:

Oct. 27: Nuggets (home)

Oct. 29: Lakers (home)

Nov. 1: Hornets (away)

Nov. 3: Nets (away)

Nov. 5: Knicks (away)

Nov. 7 Jazz (home)

Nov. 9: Kings (away)

Nov. 10: Jazz (away) – two week mark for Edwards

Nov. 14: Kings (home)

Nov. 15 Nuggets (home)