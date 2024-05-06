Rudy Gobert questionable for Game 2 at Nuggets after birth of first child

article

The Minnesota Timberwolves face the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals Monday night, and they might not have their best defensive player available.

Rudy Gobert has been listed as questionable for the game due to personal reasons. Gobert and his partner are expecting their first child this month. He told ESPN reporter Sarah Todd he would leave the team when the birth was imminent. Gobert was not at Timberwolves’ shootaround Monday morning, and was not available for comment.

"I would do anything I can to be there. I don’t think there’s any debate to have. Coach Finch and every guy in this locker room, that’s what I love about them, we have a level of human communication and empathy for one another that I think is really good. And I think all the guys will be literally telling me, ‘Don’t play. Go.’"

According to ESPN's Tim McMahon, Gobert's partner delivered their first child Monday morning.

According to Timberwolves' reporter Dane Moore, there's optimism that Gobert can travel back to Denver in time to play in Game 2 Monday night.

Gobert had six points and 13 rebounds in Saturday’s Game 1 victory. He was also a key player in the Timberwolves’ first round win over Phoenix. Gobert is a leading candidate to win the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year Award.

If he’s out Monday night, that means more for the shoulders of Karl-Anthony Towns and Naz Reid.