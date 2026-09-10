Timberwolves: How to watch regular season games, DAZN streaming info released

The Brief The Minnesota Timberwolves and DAZN launched a new direct-to-fan streaming service for the 2026-27 season on Sept. 10. Fans can choose from four subscription plans, with prices starting at $19.99 per month or $119.99 for the full season. 15 free games will be available on the DAZN app, with additional games also set to air on an over-the-air channel.



The Minnesota Timberwolves are going direct to fans, and streaming options are out.

Timberwolves on DAZN

What we know:

The Minnesota Timberwolves and DAZN officially launched the Timberwolves on DAZN streaming service on Sept. 10, giving fans a new way to watch every regular season game during the 2026-27 season.

Fans can sign up at dazn.com/Timberwolves to access live regular season games, preseason contests and original Timberwolves programming. The service covers the team's full home broadcast territory, which includes Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota, with partial coverage extending into Kansas and Wisconsin, according to the announcement.

What's free, what's not

Why you should care:

A total of 15 games will be available for free on the DAZN app, which works on smart TVs, tablets, gaming consoles, streaming players, laptops and desktop computers. Those games will also air on an over-the-air channel, though the specific channel and dates have not yet been announced.

For everything else, fans can pick from four subscription plans:

Monthly Pass — $19.99/month: Two concurrent streams in one location, plus downloads.

Monthly Pass Ultimate — $24.99/month: Five concurrent streams in two locations, plus multiview, downloads, alternate angles and feeds, and a one-time 25% discount at shop.Timberwolves.com.

Season Pass — $119.99/season: Two concurrent streams in one location, plus downloads.

Season Pass Ultimate — $139.99/season: Five concurrent streams in two locations, plus multiview, downloads, alternate angles and feeds, and a one-time 25% discount at shop.Timberwolves.com.

The Timberwolves will also have 27 games on national television, and six games on NBA TV.

Deals and extras to know about

What you can do:

A seven-day free trial is available through the start of the season, so fans can find the best plan for them. Minnesota Timberwolves season ticket holders also get a 20% subscription discount, and additional promotional offers are expected throughout the season, according to the announcement.

What we don't know:

The specific over-the-air channel and broadcast dates for the 15 free games have not yet been announced.