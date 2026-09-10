Doctors strike: Allina Unity, Mercy Hospitals to see 4-day picket starting Monday

The Brief About 150 doctors at Allina Unity and Mercy Hospitals are set to go on a four-day strike starting Sept. 14 after three years of failed contract negotiations. The doctors, represented by Doctors Council-SEIU, are pushing for protections like paid sick days and more say in patient care. The strike comes as Allina hospice nurses also prepare to walk off the job and as a California health system attempts to purchase Allina Health.



A group of doctors at two Allina hospitals is heading to the picket line after years of what they call unsuccessful negotiations.

Allina doctors strike

By the numbers:

About 150 doctors at Allina Unity and Mercy Hospitals, represented by Doctors Council-SEIU, say they are set to strike starting Sept. 14 after the last scheduled bargaining session failed to produce a first union contract.

The doctors voted with 91% support to authorize the strike in June, according to the union. The group has been bargaining for more than three years and is still pushing for what they describe as basic protections, including paid sick days and a greater say in patient care.

The unit includes more than 150 members — including OBGYNs, psychiatrists and critical care physicians.

What they're saying:

Dr. Alia Sharif, an internal medicine physician at Mercy/Unity Hospital who has worked for Allina since 2009 and is a member of the Doctors Council-SEIU bargaining team, described the group's frustration after yet another session ended without a deal.

"We are so disappointed in Allina. We have come to the table repeatedly in good faith to get a contract that provides us with protections and basic rights like paid sick days, yet we have bargained for 3 years without feeling like we are making significant movement," said Sharif. "We have been left with no choice but to strike. We made this decision with great trepidation and are disheartened by Allina's attitude at the table. We are united and ready to strike to get our first contract so we can continue to do what is best: care and advocate for our patients!"

Locations of the picket lines are set to be announced in the coming days, the union says.

Big picture view:

This comes as Allina Hospice nurses announced their own 7-day strike set to begin on Friday.

The strike also comes as California-based Sutter Health is attempting to purchase Allina Health, which is currently being reviewed by the Minnesota attorney general.

The other side:

FOX 9 has reached out to Allina Health for a response and will update this story if one is received.