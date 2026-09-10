Ex-Eagle Lake elementary playground supervisor faces child sexual abuse material charges

The Brief A former Eagle Lake Elementary employee faces six felony charges of possessing child sexual abuse material involving minors under 14. Kenneth Watson, 65, worked for Mankato Area Public Schools from September 2017 until resigning in April 2026. An investigator reported finding an estimated 20,000 generative AI images of adult and juvenile females on Watson's phone.



A former Eagle Lake Elementary playground supervisor is facing felony charges after investigators reportedly found thousands of AI-generated images and other child sexual abuse materials.

Former Eagle Lake Elementary employee charged

The backstory:

Mankato Area Public Schools notified families after criminal charges were filed against a former Eagle Lake Elementary School employee who resigned in April.

On Wednesday, prosecutors filed charges against 65-year-old Kenneth Watson, including six felony counts of possessing child sexual abuse material involving minors under 14.

School officials confirmed to FOX 9 that Watson worked for the district from Sept. 11, 2017, through April 30, 2026. During his employment, Watson worked as a playground paraprofessional, bus supervisor and an ACES child care assistant at Eagle Lake Elementary.

The district told FOX 9 it had no data showing complaints, charges or final disciplinary action involving Watson during his employment.

Investigation into Kenneth Watson

Dig deeper:

According to the criminal complaint, the investigation started after the BCA and Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office received a cybertip that allegedly identified Watson as a suspect and contained six files involving minors.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at Watson’s home on Aug. 31 and seized multiple electronic devices, including a phone reportedly in his pocket. Investigators said the phone was the same device identified as having uploaded child sexual abuse material included in the cybertip, according to the complaint.

An investigator who later extracted the contents of the phone reported finding an estimated 20,000 generative AI images of adult and juvenile females. Investigators also reported finding approximately 180 images of girls, both real and AI-generated.

Charges say investigators found two videos involving identifiable real children in front of an elementary school in Blue Earth County, along with multiple AI-generated videos involving real girls at a school playground.

The other side:

Watson allegedly told investigators he wrote AI stories involving children and that he "fantasized about children," but denied acting on those fantasies in real life, according to the complaint.

When later asked about files investigators found in a secure folder, Watson allegedly said he had placed files there over the past couple of years. Watson also allegedly told investigators he used a program on his phone to create some of the videos.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

Letter to families

What they're saying:

Eagle Lake Principal Steve Johnanson sent a letter to families regarding the situation.

The letter reads:

"We are aware of the charge filed today in Blue Earth County on an Eagle Lake resident. I am bringing this to your attention because the individual was a former playground supervisor at Eagle Lake Elementary. He resigned in April 2026.

"Mankato Area Public Schools is in contact with the Blue Earth County sheriff’s office and will use the information we learn to determine our next steps. If law enforcement provides information that affects our students or requires action by our families, Blue Earth County will communicate that information directly with you.

"In the meantime, it is important to reiterate that the individual is no longer employed by the school district and does not work at Eagle Lake Elementary."

What we don't know:

School officials did not say why Watson resigned in April.

What's next:

Watson appeared in court on Thursday morning for a bail hearing and remains in custody at Blue Earth County Jail.