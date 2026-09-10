Northern Minnesota wildfires: All wildfires now 100% contained
(FOX 9) - The wildfires that burned in northern Minnesota for months have now been 100% contained, fire officials report.
Minnesota wildfires contained
What we know:
Fire officials reported that the fires that spanned across northern Minnesota and the Boundary Waters have been fully contained.
Firefighters are finishing up their work after a total of 71,675 acres burned. 62,652 acres of that fire burned in the United States, while 9,023 acres burned in Canada.
The backstory:
Dry weather and lightning strikes led to more than two dozen wildfires breaking out across northern Minnesota in July.
The out-of-control fires led to the closure of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and a massive inter-agency firefighting response.
However, the U.S. Forest Service has since reopened most entry points, camp sites, and recreation areas are back open.
The Source: Federal data, and past FOX 9 reporting.