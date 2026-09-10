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Northern Minnesota wildfires: All wildfires now 100% contained

By
FOX 9
Wildfires
Published September 10, 2026 3:39 PM CDT
Published September 10, 2026 3:39 PM CDT
Documenting the wildfires in the BWCA
Documenting the wildfires in the BWCA

Documenting the wildfires in the BWCA

In "From Shoreline to Fireline" the U.S. Forestry Service is working to document the fight against this summer's wildfires in the BWCA. 

The Brief

    • All the northern Minnesota wildfires have now been 100% contained.
    • The fires had started after a lightning storm at the beginning of July.
    • A total of 71,675 acres burned in the wildfires.

(FOX 9) - The wildfires that burned in northern Minnesota for months have now been 100% contained, fire officials report. 

Minnesota wildfires contained

What we know:

Fire officials reported that the fires that spanned across northern Minnesota and the Boundary Waters have been fully contained. 

Firefighters are finishing up their work after a total of 71,675 acres burned. 62,652 acres of that fire burned in the United States, while 9,023 acres burned in Canada.

The backstory:

Dry weather and lightning strikes led to more than two dozen wildfires breaking out across northern Minnesota in July.

The out-of-control fires led to the closure of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and a massive inter-agency firefighting response. 

However, the U.S. Forest Service has since reopened most entry points, camp sites, and recreation areas are back open. 

The Source: Federal data, and past FOX 9 reporting.

WildfiresMinnesota