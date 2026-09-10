Northern Minnesota wildfires: All wildfires now 100% contained

The Brief All the northern Minnesota wildfires have now been 100% contained. The fires had started after a lightning storm at the beginning of July. A total of 71,675 acres burned in the wildfires.



The wildfires that burned in northern Minnesota for months have now been 100% contained, fire officials report.

Minnesota wildfires contained

What we know:

Fire officials reported that the fires that spanned across northern Minnesota and the Boundary Waters have been fully contained.

Firefighters are finishing up their work after a total of 71,675 acres burned. 62,652 acres of that fire burned in the United States, while 9,023 acres burned in Canada.

The backstory:

Dry weather and lightning strikes led to more than two dozen wildfires breaking out across northern Minnesota in July.

The out-of-control fires led to the closure of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and a massive inter-agency firefighting response.

However, the U.S. Forest Service has since reopened most entry points, camp sites, and recreation areas are back open.