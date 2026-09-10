Bloomington PD to announce new human trafficking multi-agency investigative unit

The Brief The Bloomington Police Department announced it is planning to form a multi-agency unit to investigate and address human trafficking in the Twin Cities metro. Bloomington police said they conducted a two-day operation in late August "focusing on the recovery of victims of human exploitation and trafficking, according to a news release. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges will hold a 1 p.m. press conference Thursday to announce the new multi-agency unit.



The Bloomington Police Department announced Thursday they are planning to form a multi-agency unit to investigate and address human trafficking in the Twin Cities metro.

What we know:

Bloomington police said they conducted a two-day operation in late August "focusing on the recovery of victims of human exploitation and trafficking, according to a news release. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Hennepin County and Dakota County sheriff’s offices and several additional south metro police departments also participated in the operation.

Big picture view:

The announcement comes after 23 people were arrested in Brooklyn Center on Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation into as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected human trafficking, narcotics distribution, firearms offenses and other criminal activity at several hotels in the area.

What's next:

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges will hold a 1 p.m. press conference Thursday to announce the new multi-agency unit. Chief Hodges will be joined at the press conference by Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt and Dakota County Sheriff Joe Leko.