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Minnesota Timberwolves introduce LaMelo Ball: ‘I feel like it’s God’s plan’

By
FOX 9
Minnesota Timberwolves
Published July 14, 2026 12:28 PM CDT
Published July 14, 2026 12:28 PM CDT
Timberwolves introduce LaMelo Ball: 'I feel like it's God's plan'
Timberwolves introduce LaMelo Ball: 'I feel like it's God's plan'

Timberwolves introduce LaMelo Ball: 'I feel like it's God's plan'

The Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday introduced point guard LaMelo Ball and forward Josh Green in a news conference at Target Center. Ball and Green come to the Timberwolves, with Tim Connelly having to trade Julius Randle and Naz Reid in the offseason.

The Brief

    • The Minnesota Timberwolves introduced LaMelo Ball and Josh Green at a news conference on Tuesday at Target Center.
    • The Timberwolves made the trade to bring in Ball and Green official on July 10.
    • The moves also required Tim Connelly to move on from Julius Randle and Naz Reid.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It took more than two weeks for the Minnesota Timberwolves to make official the trade for guard LaMelo Ball and forward Josh Green, along with draft picks.

To bring in Ball and Green, Tim Connelly had to part with Julius Randle, Naz Reid and other assets. The Timberwolves officially introduced Ball and Green on Tuesday at a news conference in the Target Center atrium. They both came out and acknowledged fans before taking a seat for about 20 minutes of questions.

"I feel like it’s God’s plan. I just leave it up to Him and feel extremely blessed," Ball said.

‘He’s a player that elevates everybody’

Why you should care:

Adding Ball gives the Timberwolves a true lead point guard that they’ve lacked for several years. Donte DiVincenzo tried to fill that role last year, but will be out most of this upcoming season after tearing his Achilles during the Western Conference Playoffs.

Ball is one of the NBA’s top point guards when healthy, having played 72 games last season and averaging 20.1 points, 7.1 assists and 4.8 rebounds while shooting nearly 38% from the perimeter. He’ll talk ball-handling duties off Anthony Edwards, and gives the Timberwolves another primary scoring threat.

He also joins a roster that’s been the playoffs five straight seasons, including a pair of Western Conference Finals before the second round last year.

"I feel like it can do a lot. I’m just coming here ready to play, I’m here to learn and just give it my all," Ball said.

"He’s a player that elevates everybody," Timberwolves’ coach Chris Finch said.

"You talk to anybody around him, they talk about how much joy he finds in the game. He’s a lead guard, he’s a real point guard, they’re hard to find," Connelly said. "We think the sky is the limit with his game. He’s primed to help lead us to places we haven’t been yet."

Timberwolves now have four 2020 first round picks

By the numbers:

With Ball and Green joining the roster, the Timberwolves now have four first-round picks from the 2020 NBA Draft. The Timberwolves took Edwards No. 1 overall, Ball was the No. 3 overall selection, Green was the No. 18 overall pick and Jaden McDaniels was No. 28 overall.

"We have none for the next 10 years, so quality over quantity right?" Connelly joked.

Green spent the last two seasons with the Hornets, teammates with Ball, after four years with the Dallas Mavericks. He got a taste of the Western Conference Finals there, and wants more in Minnesota.

"Just being a part of a winning environment. I’ve been lucky enough to play a bunch of times in the Western Conference Finals, just to be able to feel the atmosphere and energy excites me, and I’m ready to go. At the end of the day I love winning," Green said.

Minnesota TimberwolvesSports