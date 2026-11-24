The Brief The Minnesota Timberwolves announced on Tuesday that guard Donte DiVincenzo has been cleared for team activities. DiVincenzo ruptured his right Achilles during the Western Conference Playoffs last season, and had surgery on April 26. According to multiple reports, DiVincenzo is targeting early January for his season debut.



The Minnesota Timberwolves provided an update Tuesday on guard Donte DiVincenzo, who is working his way back from a torn Achilles during the Western Conference Playoffs last year.

Donte DiVincenzo cleared for team activities

What we know:

The Timberwolves announced Tuesday DiVincenzo has been cleared for team activities and is progressing towards his return to play.

What we don't know:

He remains out, and team officials say further updates on his progress will be provided when available.

According to multiple reports, DiVincenzo is targeting a return to games sometime in early January.

The backstory:

DiVincenzo had surgery on his ruptured right Achilles tendon on April 26. He suffered the injury during the Timberwolves’ first round playoff victory over the Denver Nuggets. The typical timeline for returning from a ruptured Achilles ranges from 9-12 months.

DiVincenzo was averaging 12.2 points per game and shooting 40% from three-point range when he went down with the injury.

Timberwolves beat Nets in Julius Randle’s return

Why you should care:

The Timberwolves blew out the Brooklyn Nets 142-116 Monday night in Julius Randle’s first game back at Target Center since being traded in the offseason. Jaden McDaniels had a career-high 34 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

What's next:

The Timberwolves finished the six-game home stand 6-2, and are in the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference at 13-5. The Timberwolves are at Oklahoma City Wednesday night.