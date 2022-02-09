Timberwolves beat Kings 134-114 as NBA trade deadline nears

article

Two days before the NBA trade deadline, the Minnesota Timberwolves beat a Los Angeles Kings team that recently announced a sizable trade by a score of 134-114.

Prior to tip-off news broke that the Kings were part of six-player trade that would be send Pacers players Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday and a 2023 second-round pick to the Kings in exchange for Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson. As a result, the Kings only had nine total players available for the first game of the back-to-back series.

Against the Kings on the first night of a back-to-back, Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves, followed by the suddenly sharpshooting Malik Beasley who had 21 points on 7-of-8 shooting beyond the arc (matching a career high in a game).

For a team missing players it once considered cornerstone at the start of the season, the Kings stayed competitive in the first half, though the Timberwolves still headed to the locker room with a 73-67 lead at the break. All five members of the Timberwolves completive bench unit scored in the first half, totaling 34 points.

In the second half Minnesota found their groove offensively and their lead only widened – enough so for a Jake Layman and Leandro Belmaro sighting – as a Kings team that will no doubt look much different in future contests lost to its home crowd.

While "quiet" fans have been slow to adopt a team that has begun to exhibit real chemistry, the Timberwolves have now won five in a row and are officially eyeing a playoff spot heading into the All-Star break – which they will be well-represented at.

With a record of 29-25, the Timberwolves play the Kings again tomorrow night.