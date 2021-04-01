Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards named Western Conference Rookie of the Month

article

The Minnesota Timberwolves haven’t had a lot to be excited about this season, but Anthony Edwards is one reason to at least watch.

Edwards on Thursday was named the NBA’s Western Conference Rookie of the Month for March. He’s the eighth Minnesota player to earn the award, joining Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins, Gorgui Dieng, Ricky Rubio, Kevin Love, Randy Foye and Stephon Marbury.

Edwards averaged 24.2 points per game in March, the third-most by a teenager in NBA history, behind only Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James. He led all rookies in scoring, and was the only rookie to average more than 20 points per game in March.

He led rookies in points, made field goals and minutes per game. Edwards scored a career-high 42 points in the Timberwolves’ 123-119 win over Phoenix on March 18, becoming the first Timberwolves’ rookie to score more than 40 points in a game.

The Timberwolves took Edwards with the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft.