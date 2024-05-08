Timberwolves ahead of Game 3 against Nuggets: ‘There’s no room to be relaxing’

The Minnesota Timberwolves were back at work at Mayo Clinic Square Wednesday, fresh off going to Denver to start the Western Conference Semifinals and winning each of the first two games.

The series shifts to Minneapolis, with a chance to close out the series at Target Center and move onto to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in 20 years. Wednesday started with every member of the Timberwolves’ organization being at a news conference to celebrate Rudy Gobert winning the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year Award, his fourth.

Then, they got to work as they get ready for Game 3 Friday night. The Timberwolves have their foot on the Nuggets’ throat, and there’s no reason to take if off any time soon. Chris Finch, Mike Conley Jr. and Kyle Anderson met the media on Wednesday.

"The luxury we have is we’re playing the Denver Nuggets. There’s no room to be relaxing, we know who they are," Conley said. "We know their pedigree, so we’re going to try to match that and try to exceed what they’re bringing."

The Nuggets are the defending champions, but they’ve been visibly frustrated by the Wolves’ smothering defense. They had their best effort of the season in Game 2, ironically without Gobert, who was with his newborn son.

There are two unbeaten teams left in the NBA Playoffs, and they could meet in the Western Conference Finals. The Timberwolves are 6-0, and the Oklahoma City Thunder are 5-0. If the Timberwolves win Game 3 Friday night, the Nuggets face elimination on Sunday.