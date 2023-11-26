Thanks to academics, five-win Minnesota Gophers awarded a bowl spot

article

Despite a loss to Wisconsin leaving them with just five wins this season, the Minnesota Gophers football team has secured a postseason appearance, thanks to their academic achievements.

This year, a shortfall in "bowl-eligible" teams allowed the Gophers, alongside Football Bowl Subdivision newcomers James Madison and Jacksonville State, to clinch bowl game slots. Of the 82 needed, only 79 teams managed to achieve the required six wins for bowl eligibility. As a result, the NCAA extended bowl invitations to James Madison and Jacksonville State, both transitioning into the FBS and thus normally ineligible for bowls.

For the final spot, the NCAA utilizes the Academic Progress Rate (APR) to select a five-win team. Boasting the highest APR at 992 among five-win teams, the Gophers became the last team into the postseason.

This marks the second time in a decade where the Gophers have secured a postseason game with fewer than six wins. In their previous opportunity, the Gophers defeated Central Michigan in the Quick Lane Bowl.

The specifics of the Gophers' upcoming bowl game, including their opponent, remain undecided. The bowl matchups are set to be announced after the conference championship games next weekend.