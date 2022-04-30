Tee Morant crashes courtside report after Grizzlies-Timberwolves

Tee Morant, the father of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant, crashed a courtside report from FOX 9’s Pierre Noujaim after the Grizzlies eliminated the Minnesota Timberwolves from the NBA playoffs Friday night at Target Center. "Can I get in there?" Morant asked as Pierre was recording his game recap.

What was the difference is this series? Once we see the finish line, it’s over with.

How would you say Ja played in this series? Ja played like trash. Trash.

Did Papa Towns eventually put on the jersey? He reneged on the bet. I think he grabbed it and put it on his left arm, which I thought he was going to do anyway because he’s too big to put son’s jersey on.

How do you feel about that? That’s still my brother.

That was a fun series though, wasn’t it? I love how Ant Man played. I think Minnesota is building something great.

Do you think a little rivalry might be starting between Minnesota and Memphis? No, we ain’t got no rivalry. We about to kill everybody.

Grizzlies 114, Timberwolves 106

The Timberwolves’ season came to an end in a 114-106 loss to the Grizzlies in front of a sellout crowd, losing the series 4-2.

Leading 84-74 after three, the Timberwolves were out-scored 40-22 over the final 12 minutes. They missed shots, they turned the ball over and they couldn’t get rebounds on the key possessions. It was the third time in the series Minnesota let a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter slip away.

The Timberwolves had two 20-plus point leads slip away in a Game 3 loss, and led by 13 in the fourth quarter in Game 5 before losing.

"The great thing about all of this is it’s all about exposure. Everybody gets exposed at the highest level for their weaknesses, their flaws, things they have to learn and grow, myself included," Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said after the loss. "Every loss we’ve had a chance, but you are what you repeatedly do and if we’re not able to close these high-leverage games, then we need to be better at that. I hope we are a bit angry and a bit disappointed, I hope that fuels us."

Advertisement

While Ja Morant did the "Griddy" on the Timberwolves’ logo and Dillon Brooks celebrated with him, Karl-Anthony Towns and his teammates huddled, congratulated each other and thanked the fans for their support and energy before leaving the Target Center floor.