Takeaways: Vikings beat Bears, 19-13

article

The Minnesota Vikings left Soldier Field with a 19-13 victory over the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.

It was their third straight win in the NFC North Division, and gives them a 4-5 record with the next three games at home against the Dallas Cowboys, Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars. Monday night marked Mike Zimmer’s third win at Soldier Field, and the Vikings’ fourth since 2000.

After a 1-5 start, the fight continues for Minnesota to get in the NFC Playoff picture with seven games to play. Here’s the good, the bad and the ugly from Monday night’s game.

The Good: Kirk Cousins and the Vikings defense

We know the narrative. Until last night, Kirk Cousins was 0-9 on Monday Night Football. Not only did he get his first win on that primetime stage, he led the Vikings’ offense to it. Cousins finished 25-of-36 for 292 yards, two touchdowns to Adam Thielen and one interception that Thielen should’ve caught. On third downs, Cousins was 10-of-11 for 149 yards, and both scores against the No. 1-ranked third down defense in the NFL. The Vikings as a team were 8-of-15 converting third downs. Cousins stepped up on the big stage, in a game the Vikings had to win.

He got some help from the Minnesota defense, and an abysmal Chicago offense. Zimmer put pressure on Nick Foles frequently, and the Vikings limited the Bears to 149 total yards, 106 passing yards and sacked Foles twice. Harrison Smith got an interception, and the Vikings held Chicago to just 2-of-11 on third downs. Minnesota came into the contest giving up about 412 yards of offense per game. Chicago’s first four drives of the second half ended in punts, and they didn’t get a first down until four minutes remained in regulation.

The Bad: Dalvin Cook struggles in run game

We’re really pulling hairs to call Dalvin Cook “the bad” of this game. Cook finished with 30 carries for 96 yards against the Bears, one of the top rushing defenses in the NFL. Cook got 57 of his 96 yards in the second half, after Akiem Kicks left the game with a bad hamstring. The Bears sold out to stop the run, and the Vikings knew it would be difficult.

Cook leads the NFL in rushing, by eight yards over Derrick Henry, and leads the NFL with 12 rushing touchdowns. Cook struggled against the Bears’ defense, which was expected going in.

The Ugly: Vikings special teams

There’s no getting around it, the Minnesota Vikings’ special teams were largely awful Monday night. They allowed Cordarrelle Patterson to return the kickoff to open the second half 104 yards for a touchdown, the Bears’ only score of the night. The Vikings missed an extra point after a bad snap. Dan Chisena had a punt downed at the 1-inch line before stepping in the end zone. The Vikings allowed a 34-yard punt return in the second half with the game hanging in the balance. Having to punt the ball back on the final possession, Britton Colquitt kicked one into the end zone instead of angling it to the sideline. K.J. Osborne nearly muffed a punt. It all comes after the Vikings had two punts blocked last week.

Patterson’s kick return had Zimmer screaming at Marwan Maalouf up and down the sideline. They’re the type of plays that can’t happen if the Vikings want this season to go somewhere.

The Vikings host the Cowboys on Sunday, and can get back to .500 with a win.