Suspended Rudy Gobert jokes he’ll live-tweet Timberwolves game at Bucks

The Brief The Timberwolves will be without Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert Tuesday night at the Milwaukee Bucks. Edwards is dealing with a right foot injury. Gobert is suspended one game for a Flagrant 1 foul on Victor Wembanyama. It was Gobert's fifth Flagrant 1 foul of the season, automatically triggering the suspension.



The Minnesota Timberwolves are at the Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday night, and they’ll be without starters Rudy Gobert and Anthony Edwards.

The team announced Monday Edwards is sidelined with right foot injury maintenance. Gobert is serving a one-game suspension after getting called for a flagrant foul Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs.

‘It’s a tough rule’

The backstory:

Gobert was assessed a Flagrant 1, his fifth of the season, after contesting a Victor Wembanyama three-point attempt. Gobert didn’t give him an opportunity to land from his follow through, and after a review, was assessed a flagrant foul.

By NBA rules, Gobert has to serve a one-game suspension for points associated to the five flagrant fouls on the season.

"I try not to think about it. Some of the rules make it hard, I try to contest the shot. It’s tough, because I try to be aggressive contesting shots in the heat of the moment. I don’t think there’s any intention of getting anybody hurt or putting people in dangerous situations," Gobert said. "It’s tough, but you’ve got to play through it. It’s a tough rule, but you also have to protect the player so it’s understandable. As long as they keep calling flagrants when I get hit in the back of the head, which happens every night, I’m cool with it."

‘I’ll be tweeting’

What they're saying:

Gobert joked with reporters he’ll be watching Tuesday’s game from his couch, and maybe he’ll post to social media.

"I’ll be watching from the couch just like y’all. I’ll be tweeting, I’ll live tweet," Gobert said.

Gobert has played in 40 games this season, averaging 11 points and 11.4 rebounds per game. He’s also averaging 1.7 blocks, playing like the same player that’s won NBA Defensive Player of the Year multiple times.

What's next:

The Timberwolves are 26-14 on the season, in the No. 4 spot in the West and have their next four games (Bucks, Rockets, Spurs, Jazz) on the road.