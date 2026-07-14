Suni Lee announces gymnastics comeback for LA28 Olympics

The Brief Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee announced her gymnastics comeback on Tuesday. In a social media video, Lee said she is filming a documentary about her journey to the LA28 Olympic Games. Lee is a six-time Olympic medalist, including two gold medals: one in the team event at the Paris 2024 Olympics and an individual all-around gold at the Tokyo Games.



American gymnast and six-time Olympic medalist Suni Lee is returning to gymnastics, attempting to qualify for the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics.

Suni Lee returning to gymnastics

What we know:

The St. Paul, Minnesota native announced her comeback on social media Tuesday, posting a message that her gymnastics journey is not over yet.

She will return to her home gym, Midwest Gymnastics in Little Canada, to train for the 2028 Olympics.

What they're saying:

Lee's road to the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics will be documented by Fanatics Studios, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"This is more than a documentary; it’s an invitation to come along for the journey," Lee told The Hollywood Reporter. "I know there’s more in me, and this is my chance to challenge myself, test my limits, and see what I’m truly capable of. This isn’t about proving anyone wrong. It’s about showing up for myself and discovering what’s possible. Through the setbacks and the victories, I’m giving myself one more chance to find out what happens when I keep going."

Suni Lee’s Olympic career

Big picture view:

Lee helped Team USA win gold in the team all-around event for artistic gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She also earned two bronze medals in the individual all-around and uneven bars events.

During the 2020 Tokyo Games, Lee earned a gold medal in the individual all-around along with silver in the team event and bronze in the uneven bars.