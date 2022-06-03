Strokes of luck: Two hole-in-ones hit using same ball, hours apart

article

A hole-in-one in golf is often considered a miraculous feat in a sport that involves both luck and precision.

On a day of perfect weather for the sport, according to posts making the rounds on social media throughout the Twin Cities golfing scene, something happened at the Minneapolis Golf Club today that has likely never happened before – perhaps in the history of golf.

According to a Facebook post from Twin Cities Golf, 13-year-old Preston Miller of St. Louis Park, Minnesota, aced the 121 yard hole #4 with a 7-iron while playing with his high school team coaches. He continued using the hole-in-one ball, but unfortunately lost it on hole #7.

Later in the clubhouse after the round, another golfer entered sharing good news that he, too, had a hole-in-one today.

When Miller extended congratulations and shared that he had aced hole #4 earlier, but proceeded to lose his team golf ball several holes later.

It was then that Minneapolis Golf Club member Ricardo Fernandez shared that he had found Miller’s ball on hole #7 – randomly grabbed it out of his bag – and proceeded to ace the 181-yard hole hole #6 with it.

One ball, two hole-in-ones, on the same day and course. What're the odds?

FOX 9 has reached out for the golfers to learn more about the improbable accomplishment. Check back for further developments.