St. Paul Saints opening CHS Field to fans for April workouts

By Jeff Wald
Published 
Sports
FOX 9
article

The St. Paul Saints play in front of a limited, distanced crowd as the pandemic continues.

MINNEAPOLIS - The St. Paul Saints announced Friday they’re opening the gates at CHS Field for the month of April so Minnesota Twins fans can watch the team’s top minor league prospects work at their craft.

The first workout will be held on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. All tickets will be $5, and they can be purchased in groups of two to six people. All tickets will be along the right field/first base side, and be in Sections 101-106.

Saints officials say for workouts starting at 10:30 a.m., batting practice will take place at 11 a.m., and a simulated game will start at noon.

The Saints will also hold workouts on select days from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. On those days, batting practice will start at 5 p.m., and a simulated game will start at 6:30 p.m.

Some of the popular names fans can see include pitchers Andrew Alberts, Devin Smeltzer and Lewis Thorpe. Infielders include Travis Blankenhorn and Nick Gordon, and outfielders include Alex Kiriloff, Trevor Larnach and Brent Rooker.

Fans can purchase tickets here. Those seeking single tickets should call the St. Paul Saints box office at (651) 644-6659.

The Saints are entering their first season as the Class AAA affiliate of the Twins, with Toby Gardenhire, the son of former long-time Twins' manager Ron Gardenhire, as the manager.