Sonny Gray returning to Minnesota Twins on 2-year contract
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Twins let Sonny Gray leave in free agency after the 2023 season.
Wednesday, the team announced they’re bringing him back on a two-year contract.
Twins agree to terms with Sonny Gray
The backstory:
The Twins announced Wednesday they’ve agreed to terms with Gray on a two-year contract. It’s reportedly worth $55 million, and it includes an opt-out option for the second season.
The Twins on Tuesday made it official that catcher Ryan Jeffers is coming back after accepting their qualifying offer. It’s reportedly worth $23 million.
What Sonny Gray’s return means
Why you should care:
Gray spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Twins and was 16-13 in 56 starts with a 2.90 earned run average and 300 strikeouts over 303 2/3 innings.
Gray’s addition to the 2027 roster, if there’s a season, gives the Twins a strong front half of the starting rotation. He finished fifth in American League Cy Young Award voting this past season with the Boston Red Sox, going 18-5 with a 2.72 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 169 innings.
The Twins lost Pablo Lopez to a season-ending elbow injury on the first day of Spring Training in 2025. Joe Ryan took over as the staff ace.
What's next:
Major League Baseball owners and the MLB Players’ association have to do on making sure there’s a 2027 season. The current collective bargaining agreement expires Dec. 1.
The Source: A Minnesota Twins news release.