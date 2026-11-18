The Brief The Minnesota Twins announced Wednesday they've agreed to a two-year contract with starting pitcher Sonny Gray. According to multiple reports, it's worth $55 million. Gray spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Twins, and was fifth in AL Cy Young Award voting last season with the Boston Red Sox.



The Minnesota Twins let Sonny Gray leave in free agency after the 2023 season.

Wednesday, the team announced they’re bringing him back on a two-year contract.

Twins agree to terms with Sonny Gray

The backstory:

The Twins announced Wednesday they’ve agreed to terms with Gray on a two-year contract. It’s reportedly worth $55 million, and it includes an opt-out option for the second season.

The Twins on Tuesday made it official that catcher Ryan Jeffers is coming back after accepting their qualifying offer. It’s reportedly worth $23 million.

What Sonny Gray’s return means

Why you should care:

Gray spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Twins and was 16-13 in 56 starts with a 2.90 earned run average and 300 strikeouts over 303 2/3 innings.

Gray’s addition to the 2027 roster, if there’s a season, gives the Twins a strong front half of the starting rotation. He finished fifth in American League Cy Young Award voting this past season with the Boston Red Sox, going 18-5 with a 2.72 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 169 innings.

The Twins lost Pablo Lopez to a season-ending elbow injury on the first day of Spring Training in 2025. Joe Ryan took over as the staff ace.

What's next:

Major League Baseball owners and the MLB Players’ association have to do on making sure there’s a 2027 season. The current collective bargaining agreement expires Dec. 1.