Should the Vikings sign Aaron Rodgers?

The Brief The Vikings have been active in the early stages of NFL free agency, but the quarterback position is thin, with only J.J. McCarthy. There has been steam about the Vikings potentially signing Aaron Rodgers. On FOX 9's All Day, Pierre Noujaim said he loves the idea of Rodgers coming to Minnesota.



NFL free agency is underway, and the Minnesota Vikings have already made plenty of moves.

One position they’re noticeably thin at? Quarterback. Nick Mullens and Daniel Jones both left in free agency, paving the way for J.J. McCarthy to be the Vikings’ 2025 starter. There has, though, been smoke about Rodgers potentially signing with Minnesota.

On FOX 9’S All Day Live, Pierre Noujaim said he loves the idea of Rodgers coming to Minnesota.

"I may be the only one who would love to see Aaron Rodgers in a Vikings uniform, partly because of the chaos of it all. I would like to see everybody lose their minds," Noujaim said. "I consider myself the ‘Joker’ in that way, I love to stand back and watch everything burn around me."

Rodgers with the Jets

What we know:

The New York Jets released Rodgers after this past season. They went 5-12, and Robert Saleh was fired during the season. Rodgers came back after never throwing a pass in the 2023 season, tearing his Achilles before he threw one pass for the Jets.

Why to the Vikings?

Dig deeper:

The Vikings need to fill their quarterback room, and they need a veteran to compete with McCarthy. Drafted No. 10 overall out of Michigan, McCarthy suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee in his preseason debut, and spent the 2024 season rehabbing and learning the playbook. If Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell add Rodgers, it’s highly unlikely he’d settle for a back-up job.

Rodgers spent 18 seasons with the Vikings' biggest rival, the Green Bay Packers, and put up big numbers against the Vikings numerous times.

The situation remains fluid, as it always does in free agency.